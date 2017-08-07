Raksha Bandhan Special: Akshay Kumar’s Sister Reveals The Best Gift She Has Received Ever

Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka recalls the most special gift he has given her ever!

It is a celebration day in our country as it is the festive day of Raksha Bandhan. While all the brother-sister are celebrating the day with rakhis, sweets and gifts, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is celebrating it with his sister’s video.

Akshay was born as Rajiv Bhatia and hence his sister refers to him as Raju. The video features the actor’s sister Alka recalling the biggest gift that he has given her ever. In the video, she talks about her childhood saying, “I used to get angry on Raju. He was elder to me, he had some responsibility. Whenever I would ask my parents to send me to a party or outing with friends, they would say ‘take Raju along.’ But he would never come. All he would ever say, ‘Take care of your own.’ So, I could never go to a single party.”

She further says, “My father passed away 17 years ago, we all suddenly felt lonely. We did not even realised when Raju stepped in my father’s shoes. However, his idea of leading life remains same – take care of your own self.”

And later explaining her realisation, she says, “However, I realised the importance of his statement when my daughter went for higher studies to America. We were stressed about it. But when she asked ‘Will I manage’, automatically I replied like Raju, ‘Bas khudka dhyan rakhi’ (Just take care of yourself). So, to me and my daughter, my brother has given me the biggest gift which is to take care of my own self.”

The video ends with a very sweets message which reads, “This Raksha Bandhan, do not protect your sister. Empower her.”



Akshay Kumar is going to be seen in the film ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’. It is releasing in August 11, this year.

Stay tuned to my #Instagram story…over the next 24 hours we’ll be unveiling one Toilet every hour! Watch #24Hours24Toilets! @toiletthefilm @cayaconstructs @brushesnstrokes A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

