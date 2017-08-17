Rally For Rivers: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur And Others Pledge Support To The Movement- Watch Videos

Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities join ‘Rally For Rivers’ Campaign.
We are well aware that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is largely involved in charity work. The Sultan actor contributes his part to various social activities through his charitable organization, ‘Being Human’. Recently, Salman even participated in BMC’s campaign against open defecation in the city. During his inspection, actor Salman Khan called upon the municipal commissioner Ajay Mehta to inspect the community toilets, which have been restored by him for adivasis and slum dwellers within Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.
Well, now Salman Khan has involved in other campaign called, ‘Rally For Rivers’. It is a month long drive to spread awareness about the need to conserve rivers. The movement has been started by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The campaign is called #RallyforRivers and Sadhguru himself will drive from Kanyakumari to Himalayas to create awareness
The rally will be flagged-off by Minister Harsh Vardhan on September 3 in Coimbatore and will end in New Delhi on October 2 in the presence of political, policy, business, film and sports leaders from across the country. It is a campaign to raise awareness that our rivers are depleting and that everyone who consumes water must #RallyForRivers.
Here’s what Salman Khan has to say about the movement:
Other personalities who are supporting the cause include Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza and others.
