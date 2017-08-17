Rally For Rivers: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur And Others Pledge Support To The Movement- Watch Videos

Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities join ‘Rally For Rivers’ Campaign.

We are well aware that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is largely involved in charity work. The Sultan actor contributes his part to various social activities through his charitable organization, ‘Being Human’. Recently, Salman even participated in BMC’s campaign against open defecation in the city. During his inspection, actor Salman Khan called upon the municipal commissioner Ajay Mehta to inspect the community toilets, which have been restored by him for adivasis and slum dwellers within Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

Well, now Salman Khan has involved in other campaign called, ‘Rally For Rivers’. It is a month long drive to spread awareness about the need to conserve rivers. The movement has been started by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The campaign is called #RallyforRivers and Sadhguru himself will drive from Kanyakumari to Himalayas to create awareness

The rally will be flagged-off by Minister Harsh Vardhan on September 3 in Coimbatore and will end in New Delhi on October 2 in the presence of political, policy, business, film and sports leaders from across the country. It is a campaign to raise awareness that our rivers are depleting and that everyone who consumes water must #RallyForRivers.

Here’s what Salman Khan has to say about the movement:

Make a difference by being an active participant of the #RallyforRivers movement. Give a missed call aaj..abhi! pic.twitter.com/mFyRLLRmyZ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 17, 2017

Other personalities who are supporting the cause include Salman Khan’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza and others.

Let's save our rivers. Let's bring awareness and campaign for the future generations. #RallyForRivers. Give a missed call on +91 80009 80009 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:37pm PDT

Be aware and take responsible action! Water is vital. Give a missed call on +91 80009 80009 #campain #india #present #future #care #share #rallyforrivers # A post shared by Iulia Vantur Official Account (@vanturiulia) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:57pm PDT

Save India's rivers. Please Give a missed call on 8000980009.🙏#RallyForRivers #Sadhguru A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Very happy to support @SadhguruJV 's visionary initiative to save India's Lifelines #RallyForRivers. I gave a missed call on 8000980009. Did you? A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

Save Rivers, Save Life. #RallyForRivers A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Water is life. Let's strive to save it. Give a missed call on 8000980009 and join #RallyForRivers pic.twitter.com/LUFeU7w68c — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 12, 2017

Nadiyaan hain to hum hain. #RallyForRivers by giving a missed call on 80009 80009. Save our lifelines. @SadhguruJV @ishafoundation pic.twitter.com/ZhRBKm0xzc — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 10, 2017