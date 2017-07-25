Ranbir Kapoor Blames Karan Johar For Making Money Out Of Koffee With Karan At The Cost Of Celebs!

Ranbir Kapoor says that he was forced to attend Koffee With Karan this year!

The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is already a part of the group which knows about all the gossips of the industry. He himself has talked about this on his popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Our B-town celebs are mostly silent when a question is asked upon their personal life by the media. But KJo is the one who gets all the secrets spilled out from these stars on his show.

It was the fifth season of Karan’s show where actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh had appeared together as guests. And it was quite a surprise for everyone, knowing their relationship with the actress Deepika Padukone. While Ranbir was her past, Ranveer is his present. But both the actors looked very comfortable with each other.

Recently, during a TV interview, the ‘Barfi’ actor was asked if going on ‘Koffee With Karan’ is a good idea as it always gets the stars in trouble. To this, he replied by saying, “You know Karan so well and he makes you so comfortable. And you are chatting with him and you don’t realise there are a billion people taking every word of yours seriously and that you are going to get scre*ed for it later.”

He added on saying, ”I am tired of Koffee with Karan. I was forced this season. I told Karan I don’t want to come in. And me and Anushka were actually going to protest and get the film industry together to stop this because it’s not fair. He is making money out of us. We come and we get scre*ed through the year. It’s not right”

Well, not the B-town celebs but we are sure that the audience loves ‘Koffee With Karan’!

