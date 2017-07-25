Is Ranbir Kapoor And Mahira Khan Just More Than Friends?

The ‘Raees’ actress Mahira Khan has been around the news lately rumoured as Ranbir Kapoor’s new muse.

Mahira Khan, a Pakistani actress has become famous worldwide after appearing at the Beirut International Awards 2017, where she also won an award for Most Stylish Actress in the industry.

She stated that getting awarded internationally makes it feel as if Pakistan was getting awarded. The actress looked beautiful in a white ballroom gown from international designer Nicolas Jebran’s Spring 2017 collection.

The 32-year old actress is a single mother of a boy Azlaan with ex-husband Ali Askari and is rumoured to be equally reciprocating Ranbir Kapoor’s friendship.

The duo met in Dubai for the event and became fast friends instantly. Mahira has worked in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Raees’ and was not an outsider to the cinema indsutry.

The two bonded over the international event of Global Teacher Prize held this year in Dubai. Ranbir and Mahira seemed to have a good time talking, joking backstage and posing for pictures on the red carpet.

They hit off instantly and have a common friend in Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. Ranbir has worked with Fawad in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ while Mahira has done a TV show titled ‘Humsafar’ in Pakistan with Fawad.

When once asked Mahira had shared that she liked Ranbir Kapoor from the younger lot of actors. Similarly, the actor had stated that he thought the Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was very beautiful.

Mahira had to return back to Pakistan after the Uri attack when all Pakistani actors had been asked to leave. The actress, unfortunately, could not promote her own Bollywood debut film ‘Raees’ with actor Shah Rukh Khan due to the ban.

Sources claim that Ranbir talks about the actress very fondly and proudly shows off her pictures to his friends. It seems the actors are getting closer day by day.

We wonder if the rumours are true and if Ranbir is actually dating the Pakistani beauty, Mahira Khan.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in ‘Jagga Jasoos’ that released last week with actress and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

