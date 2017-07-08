Ranbir Kapoor Finally Speaks Up On Govinda’s Part Removed From Jagga Jasoos, Feels Sorry!

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Govinda’s anger on Jagga Jassos makers after his part removed from film

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos is just a few days away from the release and the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions. Ranbir and Katrina are young promoting the film city to city since last one month. However, amid everything, the film has made new over the absence of Govinda in the detective drama.

Recently, director Anurag Basu cleared the air that he had shot with Govinda for a few days, but his part has eventually not made it to the final cut of the film. In fact, Govinda’s bearded look from the picture had also made its way to the internet.

Well, Govinda is quite upset with the decision of his role being canned from the film. Govinda took to Twitter on Friday and expressed his views about his role chopped from the film without his consent.

Finally, Ranbir Kapoor has spoken over Govinda’s anger on Jagga Jasoos makers after his part removed from the film. During recent group interviews, Ranbir Kapoor cleared the air about the whole thing. Ranbir said, “Actually, the entire track has been chopped off, It is our fault, that we started this film very prematurely without a proper script and the character completely changed and the time it was taking. It was very irresponsible and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not do justice to him. It was related to Govinda sir that it is not happening and it very unfortunate the way things panned out and I truly feel apologetic about it but it is for the best of the film that we cut that track out the film.”

Now it remains to see how well it turns out for the film at the Box Office. Jagga Jasoos releases on July 14!