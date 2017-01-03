Ranbir Kapoor Isn’t Happy About Katrina Kaif-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Closeness

Even though Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have already parted ways but Katrina’s closeness with actor Aditya Roy Kapur is troubling Ranbir. It is because Katrina‘s fondness with Aditya is affecting his friendship with Aditya as they are best friends.

There are reports that Ranbir Kapoor is not liking the fact that Aditya is choosing Katrina over him and is also spending a lot of time with her. Aditya has skipped Ranbir’s house party to spend time with Katrina Kaif. Moreover, according to a report in Mid-Day, recently Aditya skipped a football match practice in Khar, which he and Ranbir attended regularly otherwise.

This is surely not the first time when a Bollywood BFFs had differences. Last year Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor’s bromance also seemed to hit the rough patch but soon they sorted out the differences and were back together

And now only time will tell whether the Fitoor stars are on a romantic journey or not!