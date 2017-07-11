Ranbir Kapoor REACTS On Jagga Jasoos Being Compared With La La Land

Hollywood film La La Land and Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos are both musical romantic drama films!

The Hollywood musical romantic drama ‘La La Land’ is a film which is highly critically acclaimed. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It is a treat for music lovers as the film is a perfect blend of story and melody. We also have a musical romantic drama releasing this week, which is Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’. The genre of the film is quite similar to that of ‘La La Land’. But the Bollywood one is different in the sense that the songs in the film have not been sung by its actors. While the ones in the Hollywood drama have been sung by the actors themselves.

When the lead actor of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ Ranbir Kapoor was asked his thoughts on the same, he said, “It’s my disadvantage as an actor. It’s my shortcoming. I cannot sing, I tried. But in this film, there are a few songs, which I have sung. Where there is a melody required I just cannot be good at it.”

He added on saying, “Thankfully we have singers and the audience has accepted that the actor doesn’t sing songs in our industry.”

Explaining the music element in his film, he says, “The logic of music in this film is that the boy stammers. But when you sing you don’t stammer. It’s the concept of the right side of your brain and the left side of your brain. This is something that his father teaches him before disappearing. So, even in a dramatic sequence, even if he is solving a case and even he is romancing a girl, he is always singing.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is slated to release on July 14, this year.