Lol! Ranbir Kapoor Enacts Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut’s Controversy And How

Ranbir Kapoor played a game with his Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif during a promotional event.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos has just released and presumably due to its awesome plot, it may even join the 100-crore club. Fans keep fingers crossed. The actors have been on a promotional spree for a long time to convince more and more people to watch the movie. Going on a promotion is not an easy job. The stars have to dance, sing, play games and much more.

Recently, when Ranbir and Katrina were at a leading radio station, they had to play a game called ‘Guess Who’. The actors were given placards which had the pictures of Bollywood actors. Basically, one of them had to hold the placard over their head and guess the filmstar while the other person enacts the same Bollywood actor. It was a fun game and both the actors were awesome.

Ranbir had to guess stars like Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan and Govinda. Katrina had to guess Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. They guessed all the actors correctly but before the result, Ranbir did something hilarious. When Katrina was holding the placard of Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor did the famous step of Hrithik Roshan’s song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena and then did an action of slitting his throat. Katrina guessed it instantly but it left the host laughing.

While on the other hand, Jagga Jasoos has hit the theatres and the makers are praying for good responses. Talking about the stars, Katrina Kaif is in New York City to attend IIFA 2017. Ranbir Kapoor will resume the shooting of his upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic which is scheduled to release on March 30, 2018.

Watch Video Here :