Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif Mark Their Musical Debut With Galti Se Mistake

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming musical ‘Jagga Jasoos’. The actors have now marked their debut on a musical app to dub for the song, ‘Galti se mistake’, from the film.

The leading pair of Jagga Jasoos recorded a video on the video social network app, performing the song ‘Galti se mistake’.

The duo is seen cheerfully doing the signature steps of the song, ‘Galti se mistake’ in the video. Ranbir and Katrina look immensely cute in this candid video. The pair has yet again treated the audience with their adorable chemistry.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are both phenomenal when it comes to dancing. The duo has proved it yet again with their dance moves in the songs ‘Ullu ka Pattha’ and ‘Galti se Mistake’.

‘Jagga Jasoos’ is a musical film and what better than promoting the film via a music-based app. While the industry is coming up with innovative ideas to promote their film, how could the Jagga and Jughead lag behind?

The actors have been treating the audience with pictures and videos from the making, piquing the interest of the masses all the more.

The highly anticipated film would be one of its kind musical in India and the viewers are highly excited for its release.

The makers earlier provided a glimpse of the Jagga world and now the trailer has peaked the interest of the audience like never before. The songs ‘Ullu ka Pattha’, ‘Galti se mistake’ and ‘Jhumritalaiyya’ are already a rage among the audiences and are awaiting to witness the musical magic that the film encompasses.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.

Watch Video Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Promote Jagga Jasoos On The Sets Of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs