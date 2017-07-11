Ranbir Kapoor Makes 8 Interesting Revelations On Jagga Jasoos, Sanjay Dutt And Much More

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Jagga Jasoos, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and much more in an interview.

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’. Starring him and Katrina Kaif, the film is slated to release on July 14, this year. He has been doing a round of interviews for the same. In one such interview, he talked about Jagga Jasoos, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda and much more.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

On the actors not singing in ‘Jagga Jasoos’, unlike the Hollywood film ‘La La Land’:

It’s my disadvantage as an actor. It’s my shortcoming. I cannot sing, I tried. But in this film, there are a few songs, which I have sung. Where there is a melody required I just cannot be good at it. Thankfully we have singers and the audience has accepted that the actor doesn’t sing songs in our industry. The logic of music in this film is that the boy stammers. But when you sing you don’t stammer. It’s the concept of the right side of your brain and the left side of your brain. This is something that his father teaches him before disappearing. So, even in a dramatic sequence, even if he is solving a case and even he is romancing a girl, he is always singing.

On asked if box-office numbers matter to him:

Of course. Box-office numbers are the only indicators that the audience has liked your film, a large number of audiences have seen your film and you have entertained them. And that’s the only thing that matters. I am not here to prove myself only as a good actor or to do something artistic or something, which only five of my friends enjoy. I want to make a film that the entire country, the world enjoys and that is the endeavour – to make films that talk to a larger audience.

On him producing ‘Jagga Jasoos’:

I don’t think that I have a skillset of a producer. Producing is a job, which I am not good at. I can’t do man management, I can’t get things done. I am quite lazy. So I am very happy being an actor. Yes, I would love to direct a film. I am extremely grateful and proud that my name has been associated with this film as a producer. But it’s not one thing that I would like to dabble in. It’s like one of the things for me.

On the reports on his personal life affecting him as a person:

It used to take a toll earlier in my career. But now that it has been 10 years in the industry, I have the experience of understanding show business and how the media operates. Yes, it was a bit for down when there was so much of negativity written about, because of the delay, because of Katrina and my dynamics. But then you have to understand what your purpose is as an actor of the film. You want to do good work. Your work should speak in the film. So whatever is written about my personal life, good or bad, should not matter too much. At the end of the day, if people have liked my film, then that’s what the role is.

On ‘Wake Up Sid’ being his toughest role:

Not toughest, but Wake Up Sid is something I have been closest to because I have been that boy at some point in my life where I have known ambition. But I think the Dutt biopic has been quite challenging, playing Sanjay Dutt on the big screen. Rockstar has been quite challenging. And the reason why Jagga Jasoos took so long, three years to make, so the patience and the surrender of the character and the period it took, that was challenging.

On Rishi Kapoor’s outspoken nature on social media:

I think my mother is doing all of that (laughs)…constant fights and constant conflicts because of it (on saying anything to his father about it). But my father is very honest. He considers himself as a citizen of this country and if he has an opinion about entertainment, politics, food ban or anything which is topical, he will say it. He is not a hypocrite. He doesn’t think that I am an actor and if I say anything then people will take it seriously and I will fall into trouble. He doesn’t care. As much as you will feel for an issue, he will also feel for that. So there’s no negativity. He says it because he feels the need to say it. I am a hypocrite. I don’t think I can do that. If in a press conference, you people ask me to say something politically, or about something, which is of conflicted nature, I cannot be as honest as him. So, I admire that quality. He falls into trouble a lot. There are constant morchas under his house, constant people trolling him and all of that. But he still doesn’t care. He still has an opinion and he will express it.

On Dutt being a soft target because of being a celeb:

No, I don’t think so. He paid the price for his mistakes. What the judiciary system is and how much he was meant to repent is very subjective from person to person. I don’t have the real knowledge of that. I think that if you have done something wrong, you have to pay for it. If not to the government, then by your karma. He has a large heart but he has made mistakes and he has paid for it.

On chopping off Govinda’s role from ‘Jagga Jasoos’:

Actually, the entire track has been chopped off, It is our fault, that we started this film very prematurely without a proper script and the character completely changed and the time it was taking. It was very irresponsible and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not do justice to him. It was related to Govinda sir that it is not happening and it very unfortunate the way things panned out and I truly feel apologetic about it but it is for the best of the film that we cut that track out the film.

Watch Video : Ranbir Kapoor Reveals All His School And Childhood Memories