Ranbir Kapoor’s Muscled Look From Sanjay Dutt Biopic Will Shock You!

‘Jagga Jasoos’ actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy beefing up for his next Sanjay Dutt untitled biopic under Rajkumar Hirani.

Although his recent film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ didn’t do as expected at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor is now moving on eagerly for his Sanjay Dutt biopic with director Rajkumar Hirani.

The younger actor Ranbir Kapoor has been spending a lot of time with Sanjay Dutt to learn his mannerisms and way of speaking. The two actors have gotten close over this film and are good friends now.

He will be acting as the Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in the untitled biopic. Director Rajkumar Hirani from the ‘Munnabhai’ and 3 Idiots’ fame helms the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted all muscled up for his role. He has apparently added on 13kilos to his body to look as close to Sanjay Dutt for the film! Talk about commitment!

Ranbir Kapoor is under rigorous training for his beefed up look and stood out at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2017 on the red carpet. He looked dashing in a dark blue suit and black-rimmed glasses.

Ranbir Kapoor is training under the Baahubali trainer Kunal Gir who told a leading daily that the actor is very hardworking and is keen on getting the right look. He shared a picture of the actor stunning everyone with the caption, “Forgot about this pic. One from the NY trip. This was taken hours after we landed in NY from the 16hr flight. We got a mini breakfast and headed straight to gym. When it comes to commitment RK is second to none. Double tap and share if you want me to send you RKs shoulder workout. #ranbirkapoor #bodybuilding#steel#kunalgir

The duo recently shared a picture and we can already see the similarities. Ranbir Kapoor has developed the same droopy eyes and stance as the Sanjay Dutt. A buffed up Ranbir does look like Sanjay Dutt.

The actor will be playing the role of the actor in all ages. Ranbir Kapoor will sport a buffed up as well as trimmed down look over the film shooting.

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and will join him in the movie as well. Actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s late father, actor and politician Sunil Dutt in the movie. The untitled film is slated for a March release next year.

