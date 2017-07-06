Ranbir Kapoor’s Sarcastic Comment On Nepotism As He Launches Cousin Aadar Jain!

Ranbir Kapoor introduces his cousin Aadar Jain as YRF’s new talent. Also, talks about how the newbie has to deal with nepotism questions.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor introduced his cousin Aadar Jain to the audience yesterday. Aadar is Raj Kapoor’s grandson and son of Rima Jain (sister of Rishi Kapoor). The young talent has got his first break with YRF. Ranbir, who was present at the launch event yesterday, was full of praises and advice for his cousin. While interacting with the media, Ranbir also revealed that when Aadar told him about his first break with YRF? He reacted as “I wondered why all of us in the family act!”

Well, Aadar has geared up for his big break and will be making his debut with another debutante Anya Singh in a YRF film. At the event yesterday, Ranbir was asked what advice he would like to give both the debutantes, he said, “I want to tell both the kids that the odds are the same. There are no shortcuts, no formulas, there are highs and lows and lots of sacrifices. You’ve to give a lot to be accepted and be honest to your craft. It’s about how you play the game.”

Sharing about how nervous he was when he was being launched by YRF, Ranbir said, “When I was a newcomer in the film industry, many people gave me a lot of advice. But I guess you have to make your own journey. Until he doesn’t fall, he won’t know how to stand up. Until he doesn’t see his first success, he won’t be able to relish it.”

Well, now that Ranbir Kapoor is introducing his cousin, there have to talk about nepotism. Speaking about it, Ranbir said, “When Aadar called and told me that he bagged the film, I felt a lot of pride and gratefulness. But at the same time, I was a little nervous, not knowing how this boy will be accepted. It is a funny industry.”

“Yes the privilege that he comes from, the platform that he has, will spark a debate about the insider-outsider, nepotism and all of that. I am going to keep that aside for now. Eventually, we will talk about it, he will have to face it,” Ranbir added hinting on the nepotism in the industry.

