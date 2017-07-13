Ranbir Kapoor At His Honest Best, Says Nepotism Exists

Ranbir Kapoor agrees that nepotism exists,calls himself its product

Heartthrob of Bollywood, young and handsome Ranbir Kapoor is brutally honest. He does not believe in giving diplomatic answers unlike hid counterparts who either choose to ignore the question or keep mum about it.

The discussion around Nepotism took heights when the bold and brave actress, Kanagana Ranaut called Karan Johar the flag bearer of Nepotism on national television during his show, Koffee With Karan.

Thousands of young people from various parts of the country,charmed and lured by the glamour industry come to Mumbai to try their luck. Some very talented actors sometimes lose their chances to some less talented (not necessarily though) offsprings of well-established actors.

This sounds like an unfair deal,isn’t it?

Ranbir is the son of famous actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He has reached great heights and we are sure,it’s is not just his luck but also his hrdwork and dedication.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his opinion on Nepotism and here’s what he had to say, ”It exists in the film industry, and I am a product of nepotism. I am here today because of my parents. My father got an opportunity because of his father. So, I believe if my children choose to be actors, I would like to give them a platform,”

He further added ”If they want to be doctors I will provide them with the education and the backing. Films have been our family business for the past 85 years. Yes, it is unfair to a lot of people who are way more talented than us, but we do get opportunities, and we do get the attention.”

While we can’t say if it’s right or wrong to just have it the easy way for some, we , for sure, appreciate Ranbir for his honest take.

Ranbir who has given many hits, is all busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos, starring Katrina Kaif, directed by Anurag Basu.

The movie is releasing on 14th July this year,

