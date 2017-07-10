Ranbir Kapoor Talks About How The Reports On His Personal Life Affect Him

There are so many reports written about Ranbir Kapoor, not only on his professional life but also on his personal life.

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is debuting as a producer in the industry with the upcoming film ‘Jaga Jasoos’. Starring Katrina Kaif opposite Ranbir, the film is a much awaited one.

The film has faced many hurdles and it is after so many difficulties that it is finally releasing. The film was on the floors for more than three years. It was also during the course of making this film when Ranbir and Katrina had parted their ways. There were so many reports written about the stars, not only on their professional life but also on their personal life.

Recently, the actor was doing a round of interviews for the promotion of his upcoming film. In the conversation, he was asked upon as to how these reports have affected him as a person. To this, the actor replied by saying, “It used to take a toll earlier in my career. But now that it has been 10 years in the industry, I have the experience of understanding show business and how the media operates.”

Adding on further, he said, “Yes it was a bit for down when there was so much of negativity written about, because of the delay, because of Katrina and my dynamics. But then you have to understand what your purpose is as an actor of the film.”

He also said, “You want to do good work. Your work should speak in the film. So whatever is written about my personal life, good or bad, should not matter too much. At the end of the day, if people have liked my film, then that’s what the role is.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ is slated to release on July 14, this year.