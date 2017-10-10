Ranbir Kapoor Reacts On Deepika Padukone’s Look In Padmavati, Says He Is Dying To Watch The Film!

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Ranbir Kapoor is very pleased by the looks of the leads of Padmavati including Deepika Padukone.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is probably one of the most awaited films of the year. The period drama has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience. Especially after the first looks of the main leads came out – Ranveer Singh in the wicked look of Alauddin Khilji, Shahid Kapoor as the perfect king and Deepika Padukone in the avatar of most royal and ravishing queen ever! It has flattered everyone including the Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor was at the Jio MAMI Film Festival a few days ago, where he interacted with media. He talked about how the competition media inspires him to do more. And that’s when he mentioned Deepika’s look in Padmvati.

He said, “You feel bad but you feel inspired as well. This is my tenth year. Probably earlier on I was more competitive and jealous but then you reach a point where it’s about your survival, your choices and how good you are. Now when I see Varun doing Judwaa I feel happy because so early he has learnt the art of pleasing the audience. When I see the looks of Deepika, Shahid and Ranveer from Padmavati, I’m dying to watch the film.”

At the same event, young Alia Bhatt also talked about the same. She said, “Competition inspires. When I saw Deepika’s look in Padmavati I was jumping in my room because it looks so exciting. But initially I wasn’t like that. I am a very competitive person but I feel that we’re in a space where we can actually be inspired by each other’s work.”

This was before the trailer of the film was released. We wonder how Ranbir would have reacted after seeing the power-pack trailer!

Padmavati is releasing on December 1, this year.

