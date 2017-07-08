Ranbir Kapoor REACTS On Father Rishi Kapoor’s Outspoken Nature On Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor feels that his father Rishi Kapoor is a very honest person, which makes him fall into troubles sometimes!

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen in the upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’. The film is a musical adventure romantic comedy, whose trailer and songs have been loved by the audience.

The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his film and has been doing a round of interviews for the same. In one such interview, when the actor was asked upon his views about the outspoken nature of Rishi Kapoor, he said that his father is a very honest person which makes him fall into troubles sometimes.

When he was quipped with the question of saying anything to his father about his nature, he said that, “I think my mother is doing all of that (laughs)…constant fights and constant conflicts because of it.”

Adding on further, Ranbir says, “But my father is very honest. He considers himself as a citizen of this country and if he has an opinion about entertainment, politics, food ban or anything which is topical, he will say it. He is not a hypocrite. He doesn’t think that I am an actor and if I say anything then people will take it seriously and I will fall into trouble. He doesn’t care. As much as you will feel for an issue, he will also feel for that. So there’s no negativity. He says it because he feels the need to say it.”

The actor further speaking on his behaviour on such matters, said, “I am a hypocrite. I don’t think I can do that. If in a press conference, you people ask me to say something politically, or about something, which is of conflicted nature, I cannot be as honest as him. So, I admire that quality.”

Finally speaking about the trouble that his father faces because of his posts on social media, he said, “ He falls into trouble a lot. There are constant morchas under his house, constant people trolling him and all of that. But he still doesn’t care. He still has an opinion and he will express it.”

‘Jagga Jasoos’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is slated to release on July 14, this year.