Is Ranbir Kapoor The Reason Why Katrina Kaif Wanted Another Title For Shah Rukh Khan’s Film?

Katrina Kaif is working with Shah Rukh Khan in her next film. She wanted the title of the film to be changed and it is probably due to her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif is working with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as well as Anushka Sharma in her next film with Aanand L Rai. Earlier, it was being reported that the film had been titled Katrina Meri Jaan. But now according to reports, the title of the film has been changed. It has been done on the request of the actress herself. And her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is probably the reason for doing so.

A report of DNA has quoted Katrina saying, “I play an actress in the film, but I don’t play myself. I’m not Katrina Kaif. My character has a different name in the film. So, it obviously cannot be called Katrina Meri Jaan.”

The same report quoted a source saying, “The script was written with the idea of Katrina playing Katrina in the film and SRK being her biggest fan. Kat asked the makers to change the character’s name. Because she didn’t want people to think it’s completely based on her life.”

The source adds on saying, “Especially, because the character of the actress in the film goes through a terrible breakup with her actor-boyfriend. Given that Ranbir and Katrina’s breakup is still being talked about, she wasn’t comfortable with the similarities being drawn between her reel and real life. It was too close to reality, so she requested Aanand to use a different name for her character.”

It is known that Katrina is a very private person. And she likes to keep her personal life under the veil. So knowing that it seems probable that she didn’t want people to think that the character is based on her real life. And maybe that is why she wanted the title to be changed!

