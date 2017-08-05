Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Shoojit Sircar’s Football Film?

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is rumoured to have turned down the offer by Shoojit Sircar for his next film.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted leaving director Shoojit Sircar’s office in a hurry and we were wondering what was the reason.

Reportedly, Shoojit Sircar was very keen to work with Ranbir Kapoor, but the latter wasn’t interested in the script. The movie script wasn’t interesting enough for Ranbir Kapoor and hence turned down the offer. It was a film based on a game of football. He left the office in a huff and got papped by the media outside. He was in a serious mood and didn’t bother with the media waiting outside the venue.

Director Shoojit Sircar claimed that the two of them (Ranbir) spoke about football and nothing else. He added that they have a football match and hence talked about it.

The movie was supposed to star Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, but the actor kept delaying the meeting. He gave the excuse of promotions for his upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

But his film didn’t do well as expected at the box office either. The movie stars ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and him in the lead as a detective. ‘Jagga Jasoos’ failed to impress audiences even after being in production for more than 4 years. Actor Rishi Kapoor father of Ranbir Kapoor blamed the director Anurag Basu and music producer Pritam for the loss of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani It is due to release next year.

Watch Video : Ranbir Kapoor SNAPPED In A Serious Mood At Shoojit Sircar’s Office