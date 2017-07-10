Did Ranbir Kapoor Just Take A Jibe At Dad Rishi Kapoor’s Outspoken Nature On Social Media!

Neetu Kapoor used to threaten Ranbir Kapoor because of his bad scores in academics!

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has impressed the audience with his talent of acting. His performance in films like ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Barfi’ has been highly appreciated. But do you all know that the actor was actually very poor in his academics?

Ranbir Kapoor was promoting his upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and for the same was in an interactive session with school kids. In a conversation, he talked about how his mom Neetu Kapoor used to threaten him because of his bad scores in academics.

He said, “My mother used to come to my school when the results were declared. I would always apologise and say ‘I’ll work harder, get good marks and won’t fail in any subjects’. Mom would say if she saw a red line in my report card, she would tell dad. I used to cry because I was very scared of him.”

All of us know how Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor is active on social media, especially Twitter. Talking about the same, the actor quipped saying that, “Good thing is back then there was no Twitter. Otherwise, I don’t know what he (Rishi) would’ve written.”

But the actor did not forget to take the pride in saying that he is the most educated member of his family. Explaining how, he said, “My family’s history isn’t that good. My father failed in 8th grade, my uncle in 9th and my grandfather in 6th. I am actually the most educated member in my family. I got 56 per cent in my 10th boards and my best of five percentage was 60.”

‘Jagga Jasoos’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is slated to release on July 14, this year.

