Ranbir Kapoor On Sanjay Dutt: He Has Made Mistakes But He Has Paid For It

Ranbir Kapoor talks about Sanjay Dutt during his interviews for Jagga Jasoos!

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is going to be seen in the upcoming film ‘Jagga Jasoos’. The film is a musical adventure romantic comedy, whose trailer and songs have been loved by the audience. The film is slated to release on July 14, this year.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his film and has been doing a round of interviews for the same. He is also working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. In one such interview, he was asked upon a few questions on Dutt. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

On how similar he is to Dutt:

No way. I am just an actor playing his part. It feels like a science-fiction film. How can one human being go through so much of sh*t in his life? The tryst with drugs, to deal with his mother’s death two days before the release of his first film, the terrorism charges, taking guns, dealing with the underworld, going to jail, coming out of it.

So i think it’s a very honest portrayal of a very controversial, unlike man. I don’t think it’s a propaganda film. I think it’s a film where you can learn from his mistakes. It’s a life which I can’t understand. I can’t understand how can a human being go through so much in his lifetime.But then Rajkumar Hirani is a part of the film with me. He is such an important filmmaker of our country. So I feel really blessed working on this film.

Our look got leaked recently and people really liked it and appreciated it. But that’s the easy part, getting the looks with hair, make-up and special effects. But getting the human side of Sanjay Dutt alive, ranging from 21 to all the way when he is 60-plus, that’s the tricky part. It’s a very important film of my career. So, I hope that we hit the right notes.

On what changes he has observed in Dutt:

I have known Sanju Sir since the day I was born. He is very close to my family. So, to understand him was not very hard because he is very close to me. But when I started with the film, I kind of distanced myself from him because I was getting too obsessed with him. I was looking at him when he is scratching his chin, what he is eating, how he is breathing, how he is talking. So the obsession became a little unhealthy.

He has been really kind to me. When he comes on the sets and I am acting like him and the director calls cut and I see him sitting behind the monitor, it’s a bit surreal. I am playing this man, am I doing it right? He has been very kind.

I am trying not to make it a caricature performance where I am trying to mimic him or just imitate him. I am trying to bring the human side of him. Of course, there have to be certain nuances which the audience reacts to, like the looks. But the real challenge was to show what he is as a person and I hope that I haven’t screwed that up because he is a very important figure in our country. It’s a responsibility. You may hate him, you may love him, but you can’t ignore the fact that his contribution to Indian cinema is immense.

On Dutt being a soft target because of being a celeb:

No, I don’t think so. He paid the price for his mistakes. What the judiciary system is and how much he was meant to repent is very subjective from person to person. I don’t have the real knowledge of that. I think that if you have done something wrong, you have to pay for it. If not to the government, then by your karma. He has a large heart but he has made mistakes and he has paid for it.

