Ranbir Kapoor On Sanjay Dutt: We Are Portraying A Very Fraud Man

Ranbir Kapoor is working on his next project which is a biopic of the actor Sanjay Dutt!

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is not in a very good phase of his career. With his past few films like ‘Roy’, ‘Bombay Velvet’ and the recently released ‘Jagga Jasoos’, the actor is in real need of a big hit. And he has tied his hopes with his next project, which is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Ranbir has been putting his heart and soul in making this biopic. Working under Rajkumar Hirani, the actor is trying to make the character look as real as possible.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Ranbir talked about how they are not making the film in a biased manner. They are putting everything out very honestly.

The actor says, “With the Sanjay Dutt biopic, he has been so honest about his life. He is admitting to his mistakes. We are not portraying a Gandhi like character. We are portraying a very fraud man. He is someone who is loved and disliked. He is the most controversial, and to have the ability to tell about your life so honestly. And to make a movie out of it is very brave.

He adds on saying, “If I was in his position, I don’t think I could be this honest about my life, and make myself look like a person who is not nice. If an audience can take something from that and learn something from his life, I think it is a very positive thing.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt. And Dia Mirza will be playing the role of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manayata Dutt. The film is scheduled to release in the next year.

