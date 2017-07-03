Here Is Why Ranbir Kapoor Sings While Speaking In Jagga Jasoos!

Ranbir Kapoor is seen unsolving the mysteries of the world of Jagga in the trailer.

It was a pleasant surprise to the audience when they had witnessed the world of Jagga earlier.

How the content from the film was musically empowered, the Jagga Jasoos team surprised the audiences with 3 songs.

However, all the contents had a mysterious vibe as they were seen barely speaking.

The mystery is now solved with the trailer. The trailer unfolds the first mystery by highlighting the reason behind Ranbir aka Jagga singing through the film.

Ranbir is seen stammering as he struggles to communicate as Jagga. The actor is seen explaining in the first few minutes of the trailer that he sings in order to communicate smoothly.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen divulging details by singing,“Bageeche main kuch phul der se khilte hai, mere words bhi so so ke nikalte hai, isliye gaa ke bolta hu taaki, you know smooth ho jaaye” giving out the message that Jagga Jasoos opts to music instead.

The trailer of the film was loved by one and all and was appreciated for all the reasons.

The songs from the film ‘Ullu ka Pattha’, ‘Galti se Mistake’ and ‘Jhumritalaiyya’ further have left the audience hooked to the soothing tunes.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.