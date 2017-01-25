Ranbir Kapoor’s Candid Chat Hinting At Someone?

Ranbir Kapoor’s obscure answer hinting at someone new in his life?

Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship status has always been one of the most interesting topics for media as well as his fans. The actor broke off from his girlfriend Katrina Kaif in 2016. Since then he has not indulged in any romantic relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor in an interaction session with Filmfare, spoke about his current relationship status. He also said about the fine line between friendship and love. The Barfi actor commented that, “Sometimes, you dearly love someone but you can’t possess that person. But does that stop you from loving that person? And if that person is not reciprocating that love but wants friendship instead, then can one find peace with just friendship?”

On the work front Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Jagga Jasoos’ with his ex Katrina Kaif. The actor will also be playing Sanjay Dutt’s role in the actor’s biopic. The film is set to release this year.

Well, we know that Ranbir Kapoor has probably moved on his life but does his statement hint at someone new in his life? Do share your opinions with us!

