Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out At Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar And Sonam Kapoor For Supporting Hrithik Roshan!

Farhan Akthar had made a post in Hrithik Roshan’s favor which has been supported by Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor. Apparently, Rangoli Chandel is not happy about it!

The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy has taken a new turn after the former has opened up in a recent TV interview. Many B-town celebs have now come forward supporting the actor in the matter. Stars like Farhan Akhtar and Yami Gautam have talked about the controversy favoring Hrithik. Recently, Farhan had made a post on Facebook which has been supported by Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor.

Here’s Farhan’s post:

Apparently, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is not happy about it.

In a series of tweets she directly pointed out at Akhtar saying, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar your views could’ve been appreciated if you and your father were not so biased to Roshans. Dear @FarOutAkhtar where is the letter from the police that Kangana has not cooperated with the police investigation? How can you write this misleading and false letter? ….Also why she should bother about private investigations paid by Hrithik Roshan? @FarOutAkhtar please reply to me.”

Dear @FarOutAkhtar your views could've been appreciated if you and your father were not so biased to Roshans. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017

Dea @FarOutAkhtar whr is d lettr frm d polic dat Kangna hs nt coperatd wid d polic invstigation? Hw cn u write dis misleadin n false lettr? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 9, 2017

….Also why she should bother about private investigations paid by Hrithik Roshan? @FarOutAkhtar pls reply to me. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 9, 2017

While Sonam wrote, “Well written and very fair Farhan. I concur.”, KJo wrote, “Beautifully written Farhan….it’s important…it’s true!”

Well written and very fair Farhan. I concur. https://t.co/NXBUAiLq3O — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) October 8, 2017

Rangoli was quick enough to reply both of these celebs saying that even after the entire industry being against her, Kangana will still survive because ‘she is the chosen one’.

Her tweets read, “Dear @karanjohar and @sonamakapoor nice to see how much a gaon wali non English speaking mountain girl has ruffled so many feathers… Haha even if entire industry stands against her she will still survive because she is the chosen one !!”

Dear @karanjohar and @sonamakapoor nice to see how much a gaon wali non English speaking mountain girl has ruffled so many feathers…. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 8, 2017