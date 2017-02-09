Rangoon: Kangana Ranaut And Jaanbaaz Julia Have A Connect

Kangana Ranaut, who is known to get into the skin of her characters, was surprised to notice some striking similarities between ‘Jaanbaaz Julia‘ and herself.

The actress found it quite interesting to see Indian women during the 1940s to be as open-minded and liberal in their thinking as they are today.

Kangana is portraying the character of a sultry actress who simultaneously falls in love with two men, Saif Ali Khan, who is a filmmaker and Shahid Kapoor, who plays the role of a soldier.

The actress plays the role of a feisty and fearless diva who performs and entertains the Indian soldiers of the British Indian army in the film.

Kangana and her team, both were quite amazed to see women of the 1940s to be so progressive in their thinking, by being okay with such fearlessness and with the concept of falling in love with two men at the same time. She realised that women haven’t emerged as being bold or progressive in today’s time, they were inherently liberal since time immemorial.

‘Rangoon‘ depicts an intense period drama revolving around love, war and deceit, and has been grabbing eyeballs and creating quite a stir with its trailer and songs. Director Vishal Bhardwaj has captured some beautiful locations with the movie being set against the backdrop of World War II.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.

