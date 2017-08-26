Rani Mukerji Falls In A Legal Trouble, Gets A BMC Notice

Rani Mukerji has received a legal notice from the BMC after the violation of a few rules!

The Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has apparently fallen into a legal trouble. She has even got a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notice regarding the same. The actress has allegedly made some illegal constructions around her Juhu Bungalow.

It was being reported that the BMC officials had visited her place for inspection, but they were not even allowed to enter the property. And if the reports are to be believed, then they will revisit the place on August 30 and might be accompanied by police as well.

A report of Mid Day quoted Ganesh Kusumulu, an activist saying, “This area is a proposed heritage precinct. And in spite of that, gross violations are taking place. The height of the bungalow has been increased and construction has been going for the past three years. Despite bringing it to the notice of the BMC, no action has been taken. We fear that the BMC officials are hand-in-glove with the culprits.”

The same report also quotes Prashant Gaikwad, the assistant civic commissioner of K-west ward, saying, “We issued a notice a week ago, under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which allows BMC to enter a building or land for inspection.”

Another official told the daily, “The K-west ward office got complaints from activists regarding alleged construction work being carried out illegally, in violation of the approved plans that were submitted to BMC’s Building Proposal Department. On receiving the complaint, we issued a notice to the owner and paid a visit. But were not allowed to inspect the premises.”

On the other hand, the spokesperson of Rani Mukerji has denied all such allegations. The spokesperson says that they have got the CC renewed every year. And also that the height of the bungalow is in accordance with the approved plan.

