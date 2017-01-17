Rannvijay Singh And Wife Prianka Welcome Their Baby Girl!

Roadies Winner and a popular VJ turned actor, Rannvijay Singh is blessed with a baby girl. Wife Prianka welcomed the adorable daughter recently. The proud father announced the birth by taking on to Twitter. This is what he wrote,

“With god’s blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends,Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful #blessed. Thank you Baba ji.. satnamwaheguru #grateful #blessed.”

The couple had recently shared a picture from London where they had posed near a Christmas tree. In the picture, Prianka was flaunting her baby bump.

Well! Congratulations to the parents on having an adorable baby girl.

Rannvijay Singh was seen in few Bollywood films. But unfortunately, none of his films have been a great success deal for him. He is popularly known for Roadies and being a VJ on MTV.

In fact, The couple tied their knot in 2014. Sources say that the two were seeing each other before getting married. The two kept their relationship a secret. Prianka completed her higher studies in London.

Well, It is also said that the marriage was also limited to inviting very few people. It was only then when the VJ shared pictures of the wedding that the people found out about their love life.

Well! now that the two are blessed to have a baby girl, let’s wait for the pictures to be out by the parents. Till then just wait for the pictures to be out.

Also Recently, Bollywood also witnessed the much awaited baby of the town, Taimur who was welcomed by the mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.