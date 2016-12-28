Rannvijay Singh’s Wife Flaunts Her BABY BUMP And Its Adorable!

MTV host and TV actor Rannvijay Singh is soon going to become father! Yes, it’s true his wife Priyanka is pregnant and the couple is expcting their first baby. Recently, Rannvijay shared some pictures of the Christmas celebration on his Instagram account in which the couple is seen flaunting her baby bump!

Rannvijay took out time from his hectic schedule and flew to London, to spend quality time with his wife and soon-to-be-born baby.

Rannvijay was seen placed his hands on her wife’s baby bump. Both of them looked adorable in the pictures. The Roadies host is making sure to make his wife feel special at every moment! Rannvijay and Prianka have been married for two years for now and this will be their first child.

Have a look at the pictures of the couple.