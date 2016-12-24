Watch: Aamir Khan Interviewed By His Biggest Fan Ranveer Singh

He is not the kind of actor who would act in a cluster of films and be forgotten, he is indeed quirky and one who would take one film and even shed blood for his passion. Yes! It’s none other than Aamir Khan. Sticking to one project at a time and having a standard release time, Aamir Khan is back yet again during Christmas with his recent release Dangal. While it’s just been 2 days after the release, people are just not over praising the actor’s power pack performance in the film. And Ranveer Singh has gone next level to prove how fond he is of the Dangal actor.

While fans and friends are showering their love, there comes an actor who has expressed his obsession and love for the actor through Instagram. It’s the Befikre actor, Ranveer, who is always high on energy and enthusiasm.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared his love for Aamir writing this:

“Devoted to the religion that is cinema…Passionate to an unparalleled degree… With an awe inspiring honesty… Storyteller by nature, megastar by virtue.. He who posesses a childlike wonderment.. My love for him is of the truest kind. The one & only… Aamir Khan!!! 😍#Dangal”

The actor who is always in the news for his energy and generosity and love towards the industry, proves yet again as to how much he loves the industry and the people who drive it.

Ranveer Singh, recently seen in Befikre will now be seen in films like Padmavati opposite Deepika Padukone.

And Dangal, that has already hit the screens is a biopic based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.