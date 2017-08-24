Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati Shoot Stalled For The Third Time Because Of This Reason

The historical movie Padmavati will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is bound to miss the release date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical movie ‘Padmavati’ has been once caught in trouble. First, it was the attacks at Jaipur when a Rajput organization had attacked the sets in January, halting shoot. The same thing happened in March in Kholapur where the equipment was vandalised and thus delayed shootings.

‘Padmavati’ is being kept under tight wraps for fear of the people. After being attacked twice earlier, the film is slowly losing the confidence in the film. The historical adaptation of the Queen Padmavati is being threatened for even being filmed in the first place.

Now it looks like the film maker is facing issues with the ongoing Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strike. Some members of the FWICE are on indefinite hunger strike demanding for medical insurance and eight-hour shifts.

Padmavati should technically be done with shooting by October if it wants to release on November 17th this year. But the strike has made things difficult for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It looks like the movie might miss the release date.

Reports claim many technicians have gone on strike and thus the shooting crew has become even lesser. The crew was supposedly working for 18 hours before just to keep the movie on track to the release date. But because of the strike, the team is barely shooting for 8-10 hours per day.

The movie is also facing financial crunch and Sanjay Leela Bhansali cannot afford more delays in the filming. A source claimed, “Another 15 days of this schedule and Bhansali will miss the release date. Only a miracle can make him release the movie on that day then,”

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is set on the real life persona Queen Padmavati and will depict her life story on the big screen.

