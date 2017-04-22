Ranveer Singh And Katrina Kaif Spotted At A Director’s House, Is A Film On Cards?

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif were spotted visiting director Zoya Akhtar’s house last night.
Bollywood celebrities are often spotted visiting director Zoya Akhtar’s place for some chilling scenes and parties. However, last night’s visit came as a surprise. Paparazzi caught Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif stepping down of their individual cars at the filmmaker’s house. Katrina was spotted making her way to Zoya’s house in a pretty floral gown. The actress was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked smoking hot in his off-duty summer style. The duo kept it breezy in a summer wear. However, the reason behind their visit to Zoya’s place is not known. Was it a casual visit? Is Zoya planning a film with Ranveer and Katrina Kaif together? Well, time will tell!
Well, Ranveer and Katrina are very much comfortable with each other considering Ranveer’s girlfriend Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif don’t share a good bond. Last year in November, the two were seen bonding at Coldplay concert. Ranveer and Katrina were seen grooving together to everyone’s surprise.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh has geared up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Padmavati that also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. The film has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since the shooting of the film went on floors earlier this year in Jaipur.
Katrina Kaif is also busy with the shooting of her much-talked film, Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger. The film brings a former couple, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif together on the big screen after almost 4 years. The Bang Bang actress has also geared up for the release of her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos opposite former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos is releasing onJuly 14, 2017.