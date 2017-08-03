Ranveer Singh Reveals His Breakdown Moment With Deepika Padukone!

Ranveer Singh was at Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter With Neha recently.

Ranveer Singh is one person who always speaks his heart out no matter what. His behaviour and his words do not get affected thinking about others. It is the second season of the show where celebrities will be spilling out some secrets.

He was asked to give Deepika Padukone a song that she resembled. Ranveer replied saying Aayat from Bajirao Mastani.

Ranveer Singh further said, ‘When Aayat plays in Bajirao Mastani, the way it’s used, is like Mastani it’s just been captured and there is a really intense close up of Deepika’s when the song starts and she is in chain and been taken to the prison and that is the one point in the film, that I break down.’

Recently, Deepika Padukone had posted a screenshot of a song, Unforgettable by French Montana. When Neha Dhupia asked about it, Ranveer revealed that it was him who had introduced that song to Deepika.

Ranveer said, ‘But, Deepika posted that other song, which I introduced her to actually. Even you must hear that song, I’m sure you’ll like it and she posted it like – this is my mood today – Unforgettable by French Montana.’

He sings to the song, ‘You are unforgettable.. I need to get you alone.. Why not? A fu*king good time, never hurt nobody..

I got to give it to her like we in a marriage

Oh, like we in a hurry..’

Ranveer then said, ‘I love it, I really love it’

Ranveer was also asked whom would he title as the Gossip Queen in Bollywood. Ranveer replied saying Karan Johar.

Ranveer was asked as to who he thinks is the best kisser. To this, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor instantly replied by saying, “I think Deepika Padukone is the best kisser. Have you seen that song, Ang laga de re, mujhe rang laga de re (song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela).”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’. The film is a period drama and also stars the actor Shahid Kapoor. It is slated to release in the festive season of Diwali, this year.

