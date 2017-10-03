Ranveer Singh’s Look As Alauddin Khilji From Padmavati Makes Twitterati Go Weak In Their Knees!

Ranveer Singh’s first look as Alauddin Khilji from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is finally out.

After Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the makers of Padmavati have revealed Ranveer Singh’s intense, killer avatar of Alauddin Khilji. Ranveer has totally nailed it in this fierce look that is leaving each one impatient for the film. His kohled eyes, long tresses and intense look might leave you speechless and numb for few minutes. Ranveer Singh’s this look only proves that he has an ability to completely transform into any character.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, Ranveer’s this look is beyond perfection and what has caught everyone’s eye in the poster is the scar below his one eye. In order to get into the skin of the character, the actor had locked himself in his apartment and stayed in the zone that required for the film. Ranveer Singh is going to be the hottest villain ever, undoubtedly!

Check out the two new posters of Ranveer Singh that were revealed this morning:

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over Ranveer Singh’s this look and just can’t stop praising him for breaking all the norms in order to slip into the character of villain. Check out how twitterati have reacted to Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati:

Best posters so far released for Padmavati ❤️ you are the only reason that im excited fir the movie. You go ranno. Love your looks 👏 — VISMINI (@yasiru_vismini) October 3, 2017

KHAL DROGO GOT NOTHING ON YOU.

Mmmm, mm. — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) October 3, 2017

Uncanny resemblance — Iron Mann (@Humor_Donor) October 3, 2017

Bollywood is shakinggg the BAD BOY is here — Meds | Khilji ⚔ (@ranveersbabe) October 2, 2017

Oye Hoye!! Khatarnaaak look! Can’t wait to watch the movie 🤘🏼#SLB #Padmavati — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) October 3, 2017

I was literally expecting this to be so Oustanding,But my God it's out of the world ..Superb 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😘 — Riyona (@riyona_original) October 2, 2017

this posters gives me the chills 😱 #Khilji takes it to another level 🙏 — Versatile Fan (@versatilefan) October 2, 2017

Killer look Ranveer. Those fierce eyes can conquer the whole box office. #Padmavati is going to be magnificent and magnanimous. Can't wait! — Anaya (@Being_Anaya) October 3, 2017

U exactly look like a beast. That's how convincing you look.👏👏👏

Now I understood what's getting into a character actually means.👏 — Rani (@rani_prabhakar) October 2, 2017

Usually doesn't care for his cinema much! But will watch this one to see your performance!! #Padmavati — Sohaib Rashid (@SmokeSwingGun) October 2, 2017

You gonna give ppl some freaking nightmares! No mercy in your eyes. Just pure obsession and psychopathic — Jenni 💙 Khilji (@Jenni_Jen113) October 2, 2017

Totally agree. Movie rests on the shoulders of the villain here. Hope he's like the 'Darr' SRK villain though. — Tom (@Taimur2210) October 3, 2017

Speechless !! That scar , your expression … so intriguing ! Your ability to completely transform into a character is amazing👏👏 — Nikita (@nikita1372) October 3, 2017

Can't express how impressive this pic is.😮the intensity and evilness of #khilji is just unbelievable 🙏looks @ it's very best😍😍#padmavati❤️❤️ — Rahul Dahiya (@RahulDa17102209) October 2, 2017

Also check out Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s look in Padmavati:

देवी स्थापना के शुभ अवसर पर मिलिए रानी पद्मावती से #Padmavati @FilmPadmavati A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

महारावल रतन सिंह. साहस, सामर्थ्य और सम्मान का प्रतीक. #MaharawalRatanSingh #Padmavati @FilmPadmavati A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Padmavati not only brings the iconic trio of SLB, Ranveer and Deepika after superhits like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela, but also has Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. These three actors are surely going to rule the Box Office with this period drama.

Padmavati is slated to release on December 1.

Watch Video Here : Ranveer Singh’s CRAZY And FUNNY Entry AT Kapil Dev’s 83 Movie Launch