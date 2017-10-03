Ranveer Singh’s Look As Alauddin Khilji From Padmavati Makes Twitterati Go Weak In Their Knees!

ranveer singh

Ranveer Singh’s first look as Alauddin Khilji from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati is finally out.

After Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the makers of Padmavati have revealed Ranveer Singh’s intense, killer avatar of Alauddin Khilji. Ranveer has totally nailed it in this fierce look that is leaving each one impatient for the film. His kohled eyes, long tresses and intense look might leave you speechless and numb for few minutes. Ranveer Singh’s this look only proves that he has an ability to completely transform into any character.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Well, Ranveer’s this look is beyond perfection and what has caught everyone’s eye in the poster is the scar below his one eye. In order to get into the skin of the character, the actor had locked himself in his apartment and stayed in the zone that required for the film. Ranveer Singh is going to be the hottest villain ever, undoubtedly!

Check out the two new posters of Ranveer Singh that were revealed this morning:

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over Ranveer Singh’s this look and just can’t stop praising him for breaking all the norms in order to slip into the character of villain. Check out how twitterati have reacted to Ranveer Singh’s Alauddin Khilji look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati:

Also check out Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s look in Padmavati:

Padmavati not only brings the iconic trio of SLB, Ranveer and Deepika after superhits like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela, but also has Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. These three actors are surely going to rule the Box Office with this period drama.

Padmavati is slated to release on December 1.

Watch Video Here : Ranveer Singh’s CRAZY And FUNNY Entry AT Kapil Dev’s 83 Movie Launch 

 

Alauddin Khiljibollywooddeepika padukonePadmavatiRanveer Singhranveer singh new looksanjay leela bhansali