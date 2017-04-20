Yikes! Did Raveena Tandon Take A Cunning Jibe At Aamir Khan And Salman Khan?

134 SHARES Share Tweet

Raveena Tandon is all set to make a comeback on silver screen with ‘Maatr’ which is slated to release this Friday. For a Bollywood actress to make a comeback and enjoy the same fame and success as she enjoyed in her prime working years, is difficult and starkly opposite to what Bollywood heroes face.

The ‘Mast Mast’ actress is clearly not impressed with this trend and decided to take a sly dig on it when she was asked if she would like to be a part of the sequel of the cult classic ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ also starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The movie that was touted as a flop after its release, but over the years, the movie went on to achieve a cult status.

As per a Bollywoodlife report, when Raveena Tandon in a recent interview was asked about a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, the actress gave a tongue-in-cheek response saying, “I would love to be a game for it but I know that my photograph is gonna be hanging there. Aamir and Salman will be garlanding me and lolo (Karisma) and saying ‘hamaari biwiyan mar gayi, ab kya karein” and they will be running after 21 year old heroines. So that’s how the sequel’s gonna start.”

Ouch! Though the 42-years-old actress said it like a joke, but she was clearly taking a jibe at the trend of older actors romancing much younger actresses on screen, and other senior actresses not being offered lead roles.

In Maatr, which is slated to release this Friday, Raveena plays the lead role. It was recently in news after the censor board had reportedly denied certification to the film due to portrayal of gruesome violence against women.

Now with a revised version the film has been sent back to the certification board.