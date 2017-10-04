Raza Murad Leaked His Look From Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Padmavati, Deletes The Picture Later

Raza Murad is playing the role of Jalaluddin Khilji in Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati.

The period drama Padmavati has created a lot of buzz with the revelations of the first looks of the leads – Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. But there was one more look of a character from the film which was released. Raza Murad, who is playing the role of Jalaluddin Khilji in the film, himself shared his first look via Facebook.

Along with his picture, he wrote, “This is my look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s ‘Padmavati‘. I am playing Jalaluddin Khilji who was the first ruler of Khilji dynasty in India. He ruled India (1290-1296) for six years and was killed by his paternal nephew and son in law, Alauddin Khilji, who took over the throne after killing his uncle and father in law. Ranveer Singh has played Allaudin Khilji. ‘Padmavati’ is obviously Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor is Rawal Ratan Singh, Ruler of Chittor, Deepika’s husband. The film would be released on 1st December, all over the world.”

But it seems that he was not supposed to do so. Murad soon realized his mistake and deleted his post. We wonder why he did so!

The director of the film, SLB has been facing end number of troubles since he has started working on the project. Right from the sets being vandalized in Jaipur and Kolhapur to the director being attacked by the members of Karni Sena, the film has faced a lot of troubles before its release.

In fact, the film’s release date has been postponed multiple times. Now, it is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 1, this year.

