Here’s How Pakistan Is Reacting To Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Ban

Mahira Khan seems to be going through a tough time in her filmy career. Just when she got lucky to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, India banned the Pakistani artists after the Uri attack. That barred Mahira to promote herself and the film. Mahira Khan was unfortunate to not have attended any promotional events.

Then when Raees’s release dates came closer, Pakistan showed a ‘No’ sign to the film. But then the Central Film Censor Board said that the film could go ahead with the film’s screening and that brought in mixed reactions.

Omair Alavi, a noted film critics said that the film’s ban disappointed the stars and makers especially Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan. He said, “It is disappointing and many cinema owners were looking forward to recouping their losses they incurred since the ban on Indian films last September”. He said that the die hard fans of the stars slammed the ban and expressed disappointment on social media.

When the authorities of the CFCB were contacted to ask about this ban, one of the sources revealed that, “The consensus was that the film has an anti-Islam and anti-Muslim theme and portrays Muslims negatively. Plus its portrayal of a particular sect could also lead to reactions”.

Well! Raees on the other side in India is doing exceptionally well and also is being appreciated. Let’s see what happens to it’s collections and recognition worldwide.

