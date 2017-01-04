The Real Reason Why Sunil Grover Is Not Promoting His Movie On Kapil’s Show

There seems to have been an undercurrent rift between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Back in the days when Sunil Grover broke off from the show, which was then called, Comedy Nights with Kapil and started off on his own. The show called The Mad In India, however, failed to create an impression on the audience and was short-lived. Soon, Grover came back on the show and continued portraying his popular character, Guthi on Kapil’s show.

Then came the news of a jealous Kapil not letting Sunil promote his upcoming film Coffee With D on the Kapil Sharma show. This news generated the buzz of a rift between the two again.

But, it has been now reported that there is no rift between Kapil and Sunil, who plays Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati, which are very popular.

Sunil Grover is in fact miffed with the director of Coffee With D, Vishal Mishra, and his attempts to garner publicity for the film in any manner.

“Sunil is deflated by the fact that the man has stooped so low to get a snippet in print. He does not understand why is he creating a rift between Sunil and Kapil for publicity’s sake,” said the source.

So this is the real reason!! What do you guys think?