Really? Arun Gawli Will Promote Arjun Rampal’s Daddy

The real Arun Gawli will be out of jail on bail and promote the movie alongwith the reel Arun Gawli, Arjun Rampal.

Arjun Rampal’s upcoming movie Daddy in which he portrays the role of a gangster promises to be an engaging watch. The actor has done quite a justice to the role as he has successfully picked up the real Arun Gawli’s dressing style, his attitude and his Marathi accent.Ever since the trailer of the movie was launched, the actor has been receiving appraisal for the role.

Now, a new development in the movie’s promotion is equally surprising and stimulating for the makers of the movie. According to reports, the real Arun Gawli on whose life the movie is based will be joining Arjun Rampal for the promotions. It has not happened quite often and it was not confirmed whether Arun Gawli will be joining in as he is currently in jail as a convict.

Confirming the news, Arjun Rampal said, ”We were not sure if Arun Gawli’s bail application would be approved. But still, we had postponed the release date of Daddy from July to September hoping he would be able to join us towards the release of the film.” It will be a different experience for the makers and the audiences as well. It is a very rare occasion when a real-life subject of a biopic comes forward to promote the movie which is based on his own life.

Arjun Rampal reveals that the movie focuses on unexplored angles of the gangster’s life. He says, ”The idea is to neither demonise nor eulogise him, but to portray him as human, real and vulnerable, yet strong. No one enjoys being known as a law-breaker. We’ve tried to go into Gawli’s dual image of being the outlaw and the messiah.”

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy stars Arjun Rampal as Arun Gawli in the lead role and the movie releases on September 8.

Watch Trailer Here :