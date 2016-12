Two years after the historic success of PK and Dhoom 3, Aamir Khan returned to the big screen this Christmas with Nitesh Tiwari‘s Dangal. The movie is based on the real-life drama of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters, Wrestler Geeta and Babita and is being loved by the audience. But many real facts have been tampered with in many powerful scenes in the climax of the film. Let’s look through at the factual mistakes that are present in the movie.