Rekha’s Special Gift To Aamir Khan Left Him Teary Eyed!

Dangal‘s success bash was star-studded. Many actors who don’t come out for parties stepped out of their home for this success party.

Veteran actress Rekha was also there at the party and had brought a special gift for Aamir. Which left him in tears.

The Aamir Khan starer movie received a huge round of applause for its amazing star cast and beautiful story. The movie even went on to receive several accolades at leading award shows.

The film, even after a month of its release, is going strong in movie theatres and breaking Box-Office records.

Aamir Khan‘s party had all the biggies of the industry. Veteran actors including Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jeetendra were spotted too.

Rekha who doesn’t go to parties much came out to give Aamir a special present. Rekha brought a hand written letter for Aamir as she was touched watching the movie.

Aamir read the letter in the party and was moved with all the things the veteran actress wrote for him. Sources present in the part said,”Aamir was overwhelmed reading the letter, and was in tears. He said he will always keep the letter with him as not just the movie but this letter also holds a special place in his heart. As she especially came to the party to tell him how special the movie was to her.”

