Reliance Entertainment Happy With Profits And Critical Acclaim For Trapped

A collaboration between Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, ‘Trapped’ has not only garnered critical acclaim, but has also proved to be a profitable venture for the makers.
Made on a modest budget of Rs. 2.72 crore, the niche film recovered its cost by minting 3 crores nett in its run at the box office.
The small budget film did not restrict its success run only to theatres, the film has additionally garnered 3.65 crores (present) from its overseas, satellite and digital rights.
In a time, where the film’s high budget hampers its box office success, the makers of Trapped not only was made a lean budgeted film, but have also garnered profits.
Says Shibashish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment, “Trapped has been an interesting journey for us: the film kept gaining viewers’ and fans throughout its’ journey from its festival showcasing to the theatrical release to its subsequent Satellite & Digital Release. The film’s business has been beyond our expectations and we are happy that it has generated profits too apart from all its critical acclaim”.
‘Trapped’ was premiered in Mumbai Film Festival and the movie bagged the award for ‘Best Asian Film’ by Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in 2017 and actor Rajkummar Rao bagged ‘Best Actor special mention’ at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017.
Presented by Reliance Entertainment, ‘Trapped’ was a Phantom Production, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, starring Rajkummar Rao as Shaurya who gets trapped in an uninhabited apartment in Mumbai, tracing his struggles to set free.