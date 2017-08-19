Reliance Entertainment Happy With Profits And Critical Acclaim For Trapped

Nearly 6 months after its release ‘Trapped’ starring Rajkummar Rao has brought its lead actor special mention and appreciation Internationally at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017.

A collaboration between Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, ‘Trapped’ has not only garnered critical acclaim, but has also proved to be a profitable venture for the makers.

Made on a modest budget of Rs. 2.72 crore, the niche film recovered its cost by minting 3 crores nett in its run at the box office.

The small budget film did not restrict its success run only to theatres, the film has additionally garnered 3.65 crores (present) from its overseas, satellite and digital rights.