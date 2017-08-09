Remake Of Ram Lakhan Is Not Happening, Rohit Shetty Reveals The SHOCKING Reason!

Rohit Shetty confirms that the remake of Ram Lakhan is not on the making cards!

The cult drama from the 90s, ‘Ram Lakhan’ has been rumoured to be remade for quite a while now. There were several reports on the filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar coming together to remake the comedy drama.

‘Ram Lakhan’ starred Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor and is a much-loved film. It also starred Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Rakhee and Anupam Kher. The fans were rejoiced at the news of the remake of the film and were very excited to see a young lot of actors in the same. Names like Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh had been cropping up for the roles.

But now Rohit himself has put an end to all such rumours. He was shooting for the title song of his action-comedy ‘Golmaal Again’ in Hyderabad. On the sets of the film, he interacted with the media as well. He talked about the remake of the film ‘Ram Lakhan.’

When he was asked about the plans of the remake of ‘Ram Lakhan’, he clearly denied it. He said, “Ram Lakhan is not happening.”

Talking about the reason for the same, he said, “Two big heroes do not want to work with each other. The younger generation of stars will go on Twitter, Facebook to promote each other’s film, but not work with them. Last lot I guess was Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan-Hrithik Roshan, who worked together.”

In a surprised manner, he even said, “I don’t know why the younger lot is so insecure?”

‘Golmaal Again’ is the fourth instalment of the famous action-comedy series ‘Golmaal’. The multi-starrer film is going to have Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shreyash Talpade in pivotal roles.