Remember Salman Khan’s Co-Star Rambha? You Won’t Believe How She Looks Now!

CLICK NEXT TO SEE HER PHOTOS!

In curiosity, sometimes you just want to look how the yesteryear actresses look now! Many actresses have vanished while some are still enjoying the glorious time in the industry. One of the actresses who has chosen her family and kids rather than appearing on the big screen is none other than Salman Khan’’s Judwaa co-star Rambha. Actress Rambha, who gained some popularity in Bollywood from doing movies like Judwaa opposite Salman Khan, has majorly worked and established herself down south with Tamil, Telugu, Kanada and Malayalam movies.

There was a time when the south Indian beauty was brought in as a replacement for Divya Bharti when the actress had an untimely death. With time, things have drastically changed in the life of the actress. Rambha got married in April 2010 and pos marriage, she settled in Toronto with her husband and began helping him in his business. The couple has two daughters (5-year old Lavanya and 19-month old Sasha).

Rambha was recently in the news when she moved to a family court in Chennai requesting to restore her conjugal rights under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriages Act. Since 2011, Rambha has vanished and was only in the news for a personal reason.

Her last film outing was Malayalam film “The Filmstaar” in 2011 with Dileep. Here’s how she looks like now and surely for a second you won’t recognise her totally!

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

CLICK NEXT TO SEE HER PHOTOS!