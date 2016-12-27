REMEMBER Shama Sikander? The TV Actress Attempted SUICIDE!

Shama Sikander was absent from the small screen for a very long time, before making a comeback with her short film, S*xoholic. In an interview to a leading daily, Shama Sikander opened up about her fight with depression with utmost candour. Yes! The actress was recently in news for her candid confessions.

She first realized her bipolar disorder when her ex-boyfriend Alexx O’Neil drew her attention to it. She narrated, “Alexx, who has a degree in Psychology, suspected that I had bipolar disorder and advised me to consult a doctor. But at that time, I didn’t want to get cured; I just wanted to give up. Though my life was going great, I was bored of it; nothing would impress or excite me. I even tried to commit suicide one night. I kissed my mother good night and told her not to wake me up. After that, I swallowed several sleeping pills at one go. Just before slipping away, I texted my brother my bank account details, which made him panic. He immediately called my mother to check on me and I was rushed to the hospital three hours later.”

Shama further said, “I was angry with my family for saving me. I wanted to go and return as a new person. I didn’t see death as the end; rather, it was the beginning of a new life. I didn’t know that a rebirth was possible in the same life. But slowly, my soul awakened and I realised that it was a spiritual calling.”

We are sure that she will earn a lot more fans after showing such courage and honesty. Kudos to you, girl!