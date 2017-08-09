Remo D’Souza Finally Opens Up On Salman Khan Not Doing His Dance Film!

Finally, Remo D’Souza speaks up on the rumours of Salman Khan not doing his dance film.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai, will soon start prepping up for Remo D’Souza’s dance film. While there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the film, recent reports suggested that Salman Khan is not ready to take up the role of a father who is a dancer in the film. Reportedly, the Sultan star thinks a younger actor will be better suited for the part.

Now, filmmaker Remo D’Souza has denied reports about Salman Khan not doing his film. Remo reveals that he is very much working on the project currently while Salman completes Tiger Zinda Hai shoot in Abu Dhabi.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

“I have also been reading these reports. I am also getting to know this through various newspapers. I have no idea why all this is being written. He (Salman) is in Abu Dhabi and I am here working on the film. The film is very much on and he has not put the film in the back burner,” said Remo in an interview with HT.

Also, reports were doing rounds about Salma Khan’s dance film to be titled as ‘Go Daddy’ while some reports suggested to would be called, Dancing Day.

However, Remo cleared the air saying, “The title of the film has not been decided yet. I don’t know from where these names are coming up. I cannot divulge too many details about what stage of production the film is in.”

Well, well, for the first time Salman Khan will be dancing professionally in the film. Remo is all set to putting dancing shoes for Salman as soon as actor wraps up the shooting of Tiger Zinda Hai. Remo has taken a challenge to make Salman Khan dance in a new way.