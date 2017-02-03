Revealed: Details About Priyanka Chopra’s Next With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Priyanka Chopra will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali next!

There have been a lot of speculations about Priyanka Chopra‘s next Bollywood project. The Bajirao Mastani actress who was busy with the shooting for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch and Quantico is all set to get back to Bollywood now.

Also, rumours were rife that Priyanka might be roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s biopic. Film based on Sahir Ludhianvi opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding the said film. But Priyanka is surely collaborating with SLB once again for another Bollywood project.

According to a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra has given her nod to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This is for a film based on a book that chronicles the gritty tale of a prost*tute. Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra has read the script. She is looking forward to work on the film as well as with the director once again. Priyanka has been busy in her work commitments in the West. Once she is back from New York, the actress will start shooting for SLB’s next.

Rumour has it that the role was earlier offered to Rani Mukerji. The actress had even agreed to do it, but due to some reason, she backed out and eventually the said project has landed in Priyanka Chopra’s kitty. The makers of the film are yet to make an official confirmation on the same.

