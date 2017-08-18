Revealed! Here’s The Real Reason Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Doing Fanney Khan With Anil Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is going to be seen in the film Fanney Khan.

The Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become very particular about choosing her films post-pregnancy. With films like Jazbaa and Sarbjit, she has tried to make her contribution in giving a social message. And it seems that her next film Fanney Khan is another attempt in the same direction.

A source has been quoted in Pinkvilla saying, ”Stop body shaming and be yourself – is the strong message that Fanney Khan wants to give out. Body shaming happens when someone overweight is humiliated by making mocking or critical comments about their body shape or size. Aishwarya has undergone that post her pregnancy after she gave birth to Aaradhya and it’s something she feels strongly about. She feels everybody is special and unique and possesses distinct talents. And body shaming is terrible as the target gets humiliated and depressed.”

The source adds on saying, ”Normally the actress takes a couple of months to finalize a script. But this time when Atul approached her, along with the producers of the film, Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar, Aishwarya read the script, heard the first narration and signed on the dotted line in two weeks. She was always the first choice for the team. And is extremely excited about the film and the message it spreads.”

The source also talked about the storyline of the film saying, “The story revolves around a fat girl who is Anil Kapoor’s daughter. She is obsessed about losing weight. Aishwarya plays a singer diva like Madonna and Beyonce. And the girl meets her and gets inspired by Ash who tells her she shouldn’t worry about her weight but just be herself. Aishwarya becomes this young girl’s inspiration and helps her to develop her true potential and shine.”

