Revealed : Here’s The Real Reason Why Chitrangada Singh Walked Out Of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Chitrangada Singh left the shootings of ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ alluding to discomfort while shooting for intimate scenes with Nawazudin Siddiqui. The director reveals the real reason.

Nawazudin Siddiqui’s upcoming movie, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is an action thriller movie. He portrays the role of a sharpshooter in the movie and the story revolves around him. Chitrangada Singh was also a part of the movie until last year when she decided to leave the movie mid-way. Earlier reports quoted that the actress left the movie due to comfort problems while shooting intimate scenes with Nawazudin Siddiqui.

Recently, director Kushan Nandy was asked about the mentioned issue during the trailer launch of the movie. The director said, “There were multiple issues with her… She had my script with her for one and a half years. The script was in detail, it had everything specified and even then if someone has any problem, I can’t force anyone.”

Nandy even added further that intimate scenes were not an issue for her as they were already shot. He said, “There was no issue about intimate scenes because she had already shot it. She had issues with the script and wanted certain things to be changed. It was her decision (to not do the film).”

Actress Bidita Bag who replaced Chitraganda Singh said she had no apprehension while taking over the role. She said, “I was waiting for an opportunity like this, where I could give an impressive performance. I am thankful to her (Chitrangada) for leaving this role.” Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had said that he had rarely done intimate scenes onscreen and was a little nervous about it.

The movie also stars actor Tahir Raj Bhasin who shot to fame with playing the antagonist in Rani Mukherjee-starrer ‘Mardaani’. Actress Divya Dutta is also a part of the movie. The film is slated to release on August 25.

