Revealed: Here’s When Vin Diesel Will Come To India With Deepika Padukone

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, which is expected to release in India first on January 14, 2017, stars our very own Deepika Padukone and the Hollywood star Vin Diesel in lead. Deepika Padukone took off to LA for the promotions of her most awaited upcoming film that denote her Hollywood debut.

Deepika Padukone has put all speculations to rest as she has confirmed that her xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel will come to India to promote her Hollywood debut film.Both the actors are even expected on Koffee with Karan couch together. Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel are expected to arrive India on 12th January for the grand premiere of the much-awaited movie in PVR Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai. Interestingly, Vin will be staying at St. Regis, an extravagant hotel in Mumbai.

Being premiered first in India, the movie night is going to be one crazy star-studded night with Vin Diesel himself present at the show!

It’s Showtime! Can’t wait for anymore !!!!!!