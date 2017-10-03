REVEALED: Real Truth Behind The News Of Sanjay Dutt Playing Maharaja In The Film ‘Good Maharaja’

Sanjay Dutt who is currently shooting for the 3rd installment of Saheb Biwi Gangster refutes rumors of him being a part of Good Maharaja.

There were reports doing the round on how the actor will be portraying the character of the late Maharaja of Jamnagar Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji titled The Good Maharaja.

However, all these speculations are baseless and the actor isn’t going to be a part of the film.

Even the image that was released of Sanjay as Maharaja has been photoshopped to give a visual representation of the character which only conveys that the actor never shot for it.

There has been no confirmation from the actor’s end of doing the film.

Sanjay already has a lineup of films that he has committed to which includes, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Torbaaz, Nishikanth Kamath’s untitled and the third franchise of the Munnabhai series. The actor is balancing off his professional and personal life very well.